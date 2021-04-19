Bordages honored as VHS Career Tech Student of the Month
Congratulations to Vidor High School junior Cheyne Bordages, the Career Tech student of the Month. Cheyne was nominated by the Ag teachers for his willingness to help others and for his strong work ethic. They say he is a kind soul and a joy to teach.
Pictured are CTE Director Penny Singleton, Cheyne Bordages and Ag teacher Samantha Anderson.
