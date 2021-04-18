Bishop Toups announces Clergy changes for Diocese of Beaumont

On April 15 Bishop David Toups announced changes for 12 clergy that will be taking place over the next couple of months, with most of them going into effect July 1.

In his memo, he stated that these moves were necessitated because of the retirement from active ministry of Msgr. Jeremiah McGrath, the need for additional diocesan support in some parishes and the for the good of the people of God of Southeast Texas. “Change is never easy and I’m so grateful for the willingness and availability of our priests and the flexibility of our parishioners as we work together to build up the Body of Christ,” Bishop Toups said.

Msgr. McGrath has been rector of St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica for 25 and a priest for nearly 41 years. He is retiring from active ministry effective May 2. Msgr. Dan Malain is assigned as temporary administrator effective May 3 until June 30. On July 1 Very Rev. Shane Baxter, Vicar General, will begin his assignment as rector of St. Anthony.

Father Michael Strother appoint is from temporary administrator at St. Maurice in Mauriceville to pastor of the same parish. He retains the assignment as pastor at St. Helen, Orangefield, and will reside at St. Maurice’s rectory.