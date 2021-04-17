FAITH: The world is changing

I had absolutely nothing to write about this week. It reminded me of the Seinfeld show that was created about nothing – the plot was nothing, the story line was nothing. It’s my understanding their concept was taken from Shakespeare on the play – “Much Ado About Nothing”. It might have been the first staged reality show.

Why do people like reality shows? Doesn’t their own life have enough drama? I know mine does. The people in my life seem to be very colorful! The difference between reality shows and real life, is the reality shows are staged, and edited. I guess when you watch a reality show, you get the sense of life without all the real stress. I’m sure it gives some people joy and stress to watch one of these shows, but why would you want to inflict the added stress on yourself? Not only that, it might be teaching you the wrong way to handle things.

We can watch the real news and add stress to our life, (if that is what you’re looking for?) Across the world all sorts of small things are happening, like the locust swarm in the desert.

Recently, there have been multiple news reports about locust attacks in at least five cities in India. An alert has been issued in Delhi, the national capital, as well.

Revelation 9:3-4 states “And out of the smoke, locusts came down upon the earth and were given power like that of scorpions of the earth. They were told not to harm the grass of the earth or any plant or tree, but only those people who did not have the seal of God on their foreheads.”

In this case, the locust is not hurting humans directly, but they are destroying the crops that India depends upon for their livelihood. The cost of food inflation is skyrocketing all over. 2021 is seeing an increase of 2.+ percent. Food was already high from C-19 increasing transporting cost. The increases were further driven by a head-turning price of eggs, fish, poultry, and meat (4.4 percent), as well as milk and other dairy products (3.8 percent). (https://www.mashed.com/349212/food-price).

Revelation 6:6 – “Then I heard what sounded like a voice among the four living creatures, saying, ‘Two pounds of wheat for a day’s wages, and six pounds of barley for a day’s wages, and do not damage the oil and the wine!”

Revelation is telling us to expect food prices to continue to soar.

According to www.nbcnews.com – “Pandemic-related production roadblocks also are contributing to rising prices for food and oil. Agricultural production is dependent on weather. Changing weather patterns that impact planting timelines, and crop yields.”

The cost of food is increasing, and we must all think of ways to conserve on this resource. We need to figure out ways to not have so much wastage. I started buying more frozen vegetables due to I get busy and don’t cook the fresh, and then they ruin before I get a chance to use them.

Depending on what site you look at online, will depend upon if the so called “experts” tell you that frozen vegetables have more nutrients than fresh. Their argument is that the vegetables get frozen right after they are picked, so it preserves the most nutrients. Other sites tell you frozen doesn’t have any more nutrients than fresh, but it doesn’t have any less either.

So, if frozen is more convenient, it might be the best route for those of you who are like me. We allow life to take us into such a busy day we don’t have time to cook the fresh. https://news.un.org reported in February 2021 – “The number of Syrians who lack access to sufficient food has reached a record 12.4 million, or nearly 60 per cent of the population, the World Food Program.”

This topic concerns me greatly since I am the Director at Meals on Wheels. I’ll need more funds to run the same program. All of us seem to be strapped for cash due to C-19, and how it has affected our economy.

All I can say is “but God!” God will have His will done. We can prolong the outcome by prayer, but in the long run, the world will change. It will change to the outcome that God has already stated in Revelations.

Read Revelations – you will be blessed!

Karen Y. Stevens, Executive Director, Meals on Wheels