Early voting begins Monday
Polls will open at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 19 for early voting for the May 1, 2021 Election.
Early voting will be conducted each weekday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. beginning on April 19, 2021 and ending on April 27, 2021 including two 12-hour days, April 20, 2021 and April 27, 2021 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the following locations:
- Orange Public Library
(Ira Williamson Meeting Room) 220 N. 5th Street
Orange, Texas 77630
- Bridge City ISD
Administration Building (Board Room) 1031 W. Roundbunch Road
Bridge City, Texas 77611
- Raymond Gould Community Center
385 Claiborne
Vidor, Texas 77662
- Orange County Convention & Expo Center (Dupont Room)
11475 Highway 1442
Orange, TX 77630
Applications for ballot by mail shall be mailed to:
Tina Barrow, Administrator
Orange County Elections Administration
123 S. Sixth Street
Orange, Texas 77630
Applications for ballots by mail must be received not later than the close of business on April 20, 2021.
Contested races are:
City of Orange
Mayor
Larry Spears Jr. *
Charles Thomas
Council Member Place 1
David C. Bailey
Patrick A. Pullen*
City of Pinehurst
Alderperson-At-Large (one-year unexpired term) 1 position
Greg Willis*
Kerri Donnaud Arrington
Alderperson-At-Large (two full year terms) 3 positions
Johnny Asevedo
Sarah McClendon *
- Michael Shahan*
Joey Vance*
Troy Pierce
City of West Orange
Mayor
James “Jim” Whittington
Randell Branch
Aldermen
Jay Odom
Meritta Kennedy
Bridge City ISD School Board
Place One
Patty Collins*
Paul Zoch
Place Two
Judy Cole*
Caleb Hayes
* Incumbent
The West Orange-Cove CISD canceled the election scheduled to be held on May 1, 2021, as all incumbents are unopposed.
The following unopposed candidates are:
Tricia Stroud*
Roderick Robertson*
