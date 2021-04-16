Spring Sip and Shop

Mathews Jewelers Orange and the Rotary Club of Orange invite you to come Sip and Shop with us and enjoy some spring time fun in the beautiful vineyard at Free State Winery from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 at 4702 Tejas Pkwy in Orange. Proceeds of the sales and raffles will benefit the Rotary Club of Orange Scholarship Fund. The FIRST 100 to arrive with receive a wine voucher for a complimentary glass of wine.