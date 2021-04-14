April 14, 2021

Orange Police Beat 4.12.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:18 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 12, 2021:

  • Warrant service at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105
  • Controlled substance on Simmons at Bluebirds
  • Theft at 20th and Link
  • Criminal traffic violation at the 1400 block of Green Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

