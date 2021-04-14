Most Orange County entities see increase in sales tax revenue

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $677.3 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 3.5 percent less than in April 2020. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.

While the amount of sales tax state wide is less, most entities in Orange County are seeing an increase of sales tax revenue.

The City of Orange received over 23-percent increase this payment with $450,166.38 when compared to $365,561.10 for this period last year. It also shows a continuing upward trend for year to date for the city. The city has received over 24-percent more year to date this year with $2,132,592.07 when compared to $1,714,690.94 last year to date.

City of Pine Forest has seen the largest year to date change with almost 64 percent increase in year to date when comparing $74,191.02 year to date in 2021 when comparing $45,267.09 year to date in 2020.

The difference for Pine Forest for this payment is not as significant a difference with almost four percent increase this period.

Rose City saw largest decrease in both this period at 21 percent less and years to date with over 20 percent decrease for the previous year.

Orange County had an almost eight percent increase for this payment with $436,860.94. For year to date, the county has received over 13 percent with $2,133,838.17 this year.