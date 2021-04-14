April 14, 2021

Art in the Park a huge success

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:57 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau host Art in the Park on Saturday where hundreds attended to see local artists and crafters sell their masterpieces. With several mediums offered, there was something for everyone’s preference of art. Also on hand were several local organizations sharing information on what they do for the community.

