April 13, 2021

  • 75°

BC-OF diamond battles shift to BC due to weather

By Van Wade

Published 1:42 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The District 22-4A baseball and softball games between Bridge City and Orangefield have been moved to the Bridge City High School fields due to possible inclement weather.

The softball game will be varsity only at 6 p.m. while the boys baseball game will start around 7 p.m. following the JV game.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar