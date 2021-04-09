Two from Orange arrested for attempted murder in Vinton

Vinton Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a shooting that occurred on April 5, 2021. James Williams, 20, and Tayvis Wilson, 21, both of Orange, were arrested on April 8, 2021 for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Recently, Sheriff Tony Mancuso, installed License Plate Reader (LPR) Cameras in Vinton. A witness to the incident reported a partial license plate number to Vinton Police who were then able to contact the CPSO (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office) Real Time Crime Center who, using the LPR data, were able to provide the entire license plate number which ultimately led to the arrest of these individuals.

Williams and Wilson were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center no bond has been set.

On April 5, 2021, around 5:11 PM officers of the Vinton Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of Gum Cove Road in Vinton for a shooting. Once the officers arrived, they found the victim, a 25-year-old Sulphur man, shot in the abdomen. The victim was airlifted to a local hospital.

The victim is still listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

The Vinton Police were assisted in the investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Orange Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Orange County DA’s Office. The lead investigator on this case is Detective David Lyons.