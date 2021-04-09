Prayer Vigil set for Monday

Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is having a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 12, for three servants of our community: Corporal Dru Crochet, Deputy Scott Barnes, and Detective Howard DeVault with the Orange Police Department.

These men are all battling medical issues and need all the payers and support they can get.

OSCO is asking the community and area law enforcement to come out and support these men and their families.

“We believe your thoughts and prayers make the difference,” OCSO Detective Joshua Lockett said in a press release.

Pastor Tuttle and the Eastgate Pentecostal Church have opened their hearts and doors to host the event at 290 Interstate 10 Frontage Road in Vidor.

Pastor Tuttle is a strong supporter of law enforcement in our community and believes God can move mountains when we come together as a community.