22-4A softball games starting early to try and beat the weather
The District 22-4A softball games between Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Lumberton, Silsbee at Orangefield and Bridge City at Vidor have changed their varsity game times to 5 p.m. due to possible inclement weather coming later tonight. JV games will follow if they are able to.
