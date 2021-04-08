April 8, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 3.29-4.4.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:21 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from March 29 – April 4, 2021:

Monday, March 29

  • Suspicious person on Linscomb Road in Orange.
  • Assault at the 2000 block of Main Street in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 100 block of Connolly Road in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 2400 block of Main Street in Vidor

Tuesday, March 30

  • Suspicious person at the 4000 block of Risa Lane in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 600 block of Rosebud Street in Orange
  • Animal cruelty at the 1100 block of Orange Ave in Vidor
  • Threats at the 4500 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Assault at the 6500 block of Tulane Road in Orange
  • Child endangerment in the Orange area.
  • Trespass at the 3600 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange
  • Burglary at the 4700 block of Michell Road in Orange

Wednesday, March 31

  • Animal nuisance at the 6500 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 1200 block of Sandra Lynn in Vidor

Thursday, April 1

  • Theft at the 5000 block of Farm to Market Road 408 in Orange
  • Theft at the 2000 block of South Main Street in Vidor
  • Criminal mischief at the 17000 block of Farm to Market Road in Vidor
  • 911 Hang Up at the 3200 block of Jerry Street in Orange

Friday, April 2

  • Disturbance at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 500 bock of Gerald Drive in Vidor
  • Vicious animal on Lariat Loop in Mauriceville
  • Sexual assault in Orange area
  • Disturbance at the 2000 block of Alvin Road in Orange

Saturday, April 3

  • Assault on Morgan Lane in Orange
  • Shooting on State Hwy. 62 in Mauriceville
  • Suspicious circumstances near Henry Street and Central Drive in Vidor
  • Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Farragut Heights in Vidor
  • Theft at the 200 block of Glidden Street in Orange

Sunday, April 4

  • Threats on Camellia Street in Rose City
  • Animal bite on State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Animal bite reported at Exceptional Care in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 3000 block of Edgar Brown Drive in Orange
  • Shooting at the 500 block of Fat Street in Vidor.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

