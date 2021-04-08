Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 3.29-4.4.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from March 29 – April 4, 2021:
Monday, March 29
- Suspicious person on Linscomb Road in Orange.
- Assault at the 2000 block of Main Street in Vidor
- Burglary at the 100 block of Connolly Road in Vidor
- Burglary at the 2400 block of Main Street in Vidor
Tuesday, March 30
- Suspicious person at the 4000 block of Risa Lane in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 600 block of Rosebud Street in Orange
- Animal cruelty at the 1100 block of Orange Ave in Vidor
- Threats at the 4500 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Assault at the 6500 block of Tulane Road in Orange
- Child endangerment in the Orange area.
- Trespass at the 3600 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange
- Burglary at the 4700 block of Michell Road in Orange
Wednesday, March 31
- Animal nuisance at the 6500 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 1200 block of Sandra Lynn in Vidor
Thursday, April 1
- Theft at the 5000 block of Farm to Market Road 408 in Orange
- Theft at the 2000 block of South Main Street in Vidor
- Criminal mischief at the 17000 block of Farm to Market Road in Vidor
- 911 Hang Up at the 3200 block of Jerry Street in Orange
Friday, April 2
- Disturbance at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Animal bite at the 500 bock of Gerald Drive in Vidor
- Vicious animal on Lariat Loop in Mauriceville
- Sexual assault in Orange area
- Disturbance at the 2000 block of Alvin Road in Orange
Saturday, April 3
- Assault on Morgan Lane in Orange
- Shooting on State Hwy. 62 in Mauriceville
- Suspicious circumstances near Henry Street and Central Drive in Vidor
- Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Farragut Heights in Vidor
- Theft at the 200 block of Glidden Street in Orange
Sunday, April 4
- Threats on Camellia Street in Rose City
- Animal bite on State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Animal bite reported at Exceptional Care in Orange
- Animal bite at the 3000 block of Edgar Brown Drive in Orange
- Shooting at the 500 block of Fat Street in Vidor.
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
You Might Like
Orange Police Beat 4.6.21
From staff reports The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 6, 2021: Theft at... read more