April 8, 2021

  • 84°

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4.8.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:50 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

Weather

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday night thanks to a cold front. Some storms could be strong to severe in central Louisiana.

This weekend will be dry after the rain moves out Saturday morning.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected next week, with showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday through Thursday.

