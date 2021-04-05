District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedule for the week
Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:
BASEBALL
Orangefield (12-5-2, 5-1)
Silsbee (13-5-1, 4-1)
LC-M (9-11, 3-2)
Lumberton (12-5-1, 2-3)
Bridge City (10-9-1, 2-3)
Vidor (9-11, 2-3)
WO-S (2-13, 0-5)
SOFTBALL
Orangefield (18-4-2, 7-0)
LC-M (18-6-1, 6-1)
Bridge City (9-10-1, 5-2)
Lumberton (10-9-2, 3-3)
Vidor (11-8, 2-5)
Silsbee (3-17, 1-6)
WO-S (7-14, 0-7)
* * *
THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Apr. 6
LC-M at Bridge City
WO-S at Lumberton
Apr. 9
Orangefield at Silsbee
LC-M at Lumberton
Vidor at Bridge City
SOFTBALL
Apr. 6
WO-S at Lumberton
LC-M at Bridge City
Apr. 9
Orangefield at Silsbee
LC-M at Lumberton
Bridge City at Vidor
