Shooting sends one to the hospital

On Saturday, April 3, 2021 around 1:12 p.m., Orange County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 14000 block of North Highway 62 in the Mauriceville area in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a white male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The investigation determined that there was an altercation prior to the shooting between family members.

The victim was transported to St Elizabeth Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was interviewed and released.

The investigation is ongoing.