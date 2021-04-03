West Orange Spring Clean-Up

By Dawn Burleigh

WEST ORANGE — City of West Orange will host it’s annual Spring Clean-Up from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17, behind the West Orange Fire Station, 2701 Austin Ave. in West Orange.

Dumpsters will be available for use by West Orange residents only. Proof of residency and photo identification will be required at drop site.

No hazardous materials, tires, batteries, paint, etc. will be accepted. Normal household waste will not be accepted.

Any items containing Freon must be drained of said Freon and tagged by individual certified to do such work.

Appliances, furniture, metal and green waste will be accepted, but must be brought to the drop site.

The city will be unable to make arrangements for any “special pickups.”