Today is April 3

World Party Day

Entertain guests with a DIY taco station

(MS) – Looking for a fun and healthy dinner idea to serve at your next get-together? This easy, do-it-yourself taco station is the perfect meal to serve for quick weeknight dinners or parties. With some simple prep beforehand, you can make a fun and healthy meal that your kids and guests will love. Finish off with some colorful serving bowls and everyone can create their own delicious tacos.

Tacos with Grilled Steak and Veggies

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 14 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

2 10.5 ounce packages Mann’s Southwest Chipotle

Nourish Bowls

4 beef flat iron steaks (about 7 ounces each)

Juice of 2 limes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 package whole wheat tortillas

1 avocado, sliced

Chipotle Mayonnaise

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Juice of 1/2 lime

1 to 2 teaspoons adobo sauce (the sauce that canned chipotle peppers are packed in)

Directions:

Prepare the Nourish Bowls according to package instructions. Squeeze lime juice over the vegetables and season with a bit of salt and pepper. Toss to combine, then set aside.

Season steaks with salt and pepper. Place on grill and cook with the lid closed for 10 to 14 minutes over medium-heat for medium to medium-rare doneness, turning occasionally. Allow to rest off the grill for 5 minutes, then carve into slices.

To make the mayonnaise, add all ingredients to a small mixing bowl and stir well to combine.

Place the tortillas on the grill and cook until warm and slightly charred.

To assemble the tacos, place a couple slices of grilled steak on the bottom. Add vegetables and top with a slice of avocado. Drizzle the top with chipotle mayonnaise.

Find a Rainbow Day

What color is sunshine? When we see the light of the Sun streaming through the windows, it appears colorless. Even though we can’t see it, this “white” light is actually made up of many different colors of light. Each of these colors has a different wavelength.

In 1666, the famous scientist Isaac Newton discovered that if sunlight passed through a triangular piece of glass called a prism, the white light would split into a band of colors. This band of colors was made up of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet light. These are the colors of the rainbow in order. Some people remember them by the name ROY G. BIV.

The “birth” of a rainbow after a rainstorm works in a similar way. After it rains, the air in the atmosphere is filled with raindrops. Each raindrop acts like a tiny prism. If sunlight passes through raindrops at just the right angle, the light is split into an arc of colors with red on the outside of the band and violet on the inside.

The most brilliant rainbow displays occur when part of the sky is still dark with rainclouds and the viewer is in a sunny spot facing the Sun. This creates a very bright and vivid rainbow against the darkened background.

Sometimes it is possible to see a second arc or “double rainbow.” This is caused by a double reflection of sunlight inside the raindrops. The double reflection causes the colors of a second rainbow to arrange in the opposite order of the colors on a primary arc.

Secondary rainbows are fainter than primary rainbows for two reasons. First, the double reflection allows more light to escape. Second, a double rainbow arcs above the primary rainbow, which means it is spread out over a greater area of sky.

If you’re hoping to find a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, you may be disappointed to find out there is no real end of the rainbow. This is because rainbows do not actually exist in a particular location in the sky. A rainbow’s position depends on the location of the observer and the position of the Sun.

For more information visit https://www.wonderopolis.org/

Unique Easter traditions from across the globe

Easter is the most important day of the year on the Christian calendar. A celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, Easter commemorates the very core of the Christian faith. So it comes as no surprise that such an important day is steeped in tradition.

Easter traditions such as Easter Sunday Mass are widely known. But there are many unique Easter traditions across the globe that, while they may not be as widely known, illustrate the power of this very special day in the Christian community.

India: India may not be the first nation to come to mind when thinking of countries in which Christianity has a strong foothold. And while only a small percentage of people in India identify as Christian, Easter celebrations in the country are elaborate. For example, in the small state of Goa, Easter celebrants host carnivals and exchange gifts with fellow Christians. Those gifts include the Holy Cross, which is exchanged after Easter church services have ended. Such services are then followed by Easter parties, where families and friends gather and break bread together, much like Christian celebrants do in other parts of the world.

Italy: Residents of Florence celebrate Easter Sunday with a genuine flash. In a tradition that dates back several centuries, Florentines load a cart with fireworks before exploding it outside the famed Florence Cathedral.

Europe: Many European Christian communities burn an effigy of Judas Iscariot as part of their Easter celebrations. Christians believe the apostle Judas betrayed Jesus Christ, a betrayal that led to Christ’s crucifixion. Despite some groups denouncing the burning of Judas as anti-Semitic, the practice continues in many countries.

Spain: Holy Week commemorates the entire week preceding Easter Sunday, including Holy Thursday and Good Friday. In the Spanish town of Verges, Christians commemorate Holy Thursday by reenacting scenes from the Passion, which refers to the short period at the end of Christ’s life. The “Dansa de la Mort (Death Dance)” is part of that commemoration, and during this dance, participants dress up like skeletons.

Easter celebrations across the globe are steeped in tradition, including some that might surprise even the most devout Christians.