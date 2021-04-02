April 2, 2021

Grace Lutheran Church to host Easter Egg Hunt

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:11 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

Grace Lutheran Church at 2300 Eddleman Road in Orange will be having an Easter Egg Hunt right after service on Easter Sunday (about 2:30 pm).  Grace is inviting the neighborhood children 12 and under to come join in the hunt.  Easter Service begins at 1:30 pm.

