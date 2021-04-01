Orange Police Beat 3.31.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 31, 2021:
- Theft at the 3500 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on MLK north of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 2000 block of Cornado
- Assault on West Eads Ave.
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Orange Police Beat 3.30.21
From staff reports The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 30, 2021: Fraud at... read more