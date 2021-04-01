April 1, 2021

  • 57°

Orange Police Beat 3.31.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:29 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 31, 2021:

  • Theft at the 3500 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on MLK north of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 2000 block of Cornado
  • Assault on West Eads Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar