Have you ever wondered how a collector decides on what works of art to add to his or her collection? Take a lunch break at home or in the office and join the Stark Museum of Art for a special Lunch & Look @ Home: Connoisseurship – Good, Better, Best, on Friday, April 16, 2020 from Noon – 1 p.m. Special guest, Katherine Halligan, Western Art Specialist from Bonhams, will guide participants through case studies of Historic and Contemporary Western artists with commentary on what makes a particular piece of art a “good,” “better,” or “best” example of an artist’s work. Participants will learn some of the basics of connoisseurship, the art of developing judgements about fine arts.

Jennifer Restauri Dickinson, Director, Education, Stark Museum of Art, comments, “We are so excited to partner with Bonhams and The Couse-Sharp Historic Site for our next Lunch & Look @ Home. Truly, the expertise in Western Art presented in this program is unmatched, and I am confident that participants will find this program both enjoyable and educational as they learn how experts, scholars, and collectors refine their ‘eye’ for Western Art. Whether you want to know more about Western Art, are curious about how on earth a collector makes his or her choices, or intend to start your own Western Art collection, this program will offer valuable insights.”

Katherine Halligan, Western Art Specialist at Bonhams, comments, “Weare thrilled to be partnering with The Stark Museum and the Couse-Sharp Historic Site to speak to your audiences about connoisseurship and collecting Historic and Contemporary Western works not represented in the institutional collections. Our April lecture will delve into case studies of a selection of Western artists with in-depth discussions and considerations of what makes a particular piece a ‘good’, ‘better’ or ‘best’ example of an artist’s work.”

Registration for Lunch & Look @ Home: Connoisseurship – Good, Better, Best, is FREE, and participants must register in advance. Registration will close at Noon on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

This program is offered in partnership with the Stark Museum of Art, The Couse-Sharp Historic Site in Taos, New Mexico, and Bonhams, a privately-owned international auction house. The program will be facilitated live through Zoom with experts from Stark Museum of Art, Bonhams, and the Couse-Sharp Historic Site. Participants are encouraged to download Zoom prior to the event.

The live program will be recorded and available at a later date on the Stark Museum of Art website and Stark Cultural Venues YouTube channel.