2021 Mauriceville Crawfish Bash

Who wants All You Can Eat Crawfish provided by World Class Competitors? You do! Come join us on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. at 7441 Cohenour Road in Mauriceville, for some of the best crawfish in the area at an unbeatable all you can eat price. Spend the day listening to great music and eat as much crawfish as you want. Visit with the competitors and choose your favorite for the patrons choice award. Only those who have purchased AYCE tickets will be allowed in the AYCE area and children 10 and under are free.

The Cook-off is hosted by the Mauriceville Heritage Association, a local non-profit corporation benefitting Mauriceville and the greater Northern Orange County. We assist with needed funding for disaster relief, area beautification projects, local school districts, donations for various non-profit programs, scholarships,, and provide a Community Center as well as land for nonprofit organization use.

As this will be a SOLD-OUT EVENT, tickets can be purchased online or through an association member. If you would like information on entering a cook-off team or signing up as a vendor, please contact text the association @ (409)659-3998. **All You Can Eat Crawfish will be available from 12 noon to 6 p.m. or while supplies last, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Only those who have purchased AYCE tickets will be allowed in the AYCE area and children 10 and under are free. Tickets are $35 via Eventbrite