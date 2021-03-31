VHS students honored by Vidor Rotary
Vidor Rotary Club Students of the Month from Vidor High School are back row left to right Caleb Brewer, Bella Pruitt, and Jarett Odom, and front row Kaleigh Courts, Haleigh Screws, Kelly So, and Kayla Richard. Not pictured is Amelia Wright.
The students were recognized for their outstanding attitudes and work at Vidor High School. They are pictured with Vidor Rotary Club President Derrick Barber.
You Might Like
Texas teachers: Rural kids need better broadband
By Roz Brown Texas News Service AUSTIN, Texas — The rural-versus-urban broadband divide became a more urgent problem for Texas... read more