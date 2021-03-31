April 1, 2021

Orange Police Beat 3.30.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:43 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 30, 2021:

  • Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Controlled substance at Zinnia and Gardenia
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4500 block of Interstate 10
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at MLK and Interstate 10

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

