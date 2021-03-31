Hospice Care of Texas hosts Grief Group Orange every Thursday from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. from April 8-May 27, 2021 at Orange Train Depot located at 1210 West Green Ave in Orange or via Zoom. Register with Zoom in advance at https://bit.ly/2XSGiL2 Licensed Professional Counselor Chuck Olliff will lead the group. For more information call 409-813-1116 or email chuck@chuckolliff.com