BCISD updates mask policy, making them optional

The Bridge City ISD School Board approved an update to its mask policy at the latest meeting.

Effective immediately, masks will be optional for staff and students. However, the district will revert to its former mask policy in the event that the district infection and/or quarantine rate reaches 5% of the district population.

All other mitigation procedures will remain the same, and the district will have additional guidance posted on our website. While masks are now optional, we do encourage continued use and social distancing as we finish out our school year. We thank our parent, staff, and student community for your input in making this decision.