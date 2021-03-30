Vinton Police Department searching for missing man

On March 21, 2021, the Vinton Police Department began investigating a missing person case involving Douglas Paul Crawford, 66, of Vinton. Crawford was last seen in the Vinton area on March 20, 2021. Crawford, due to a past medical procedure, has a deep, round, scar on his neck and is unable to speak. He communicates using a notepad and pen and usually wears a covering over his scar. If anyone has any information regarding Crawford’s whereabouts please contact the Vinton Police Department at 337-589-3561 or email Detective David Lyons at dlyons@cityofvinton.com.