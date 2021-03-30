Louisiana State Troopers congratulate K-9 Jack
Congratulations to Trooper K-9 “Jack” for a job well done this past week. “Jack” assisted Troopers with a traffic stop which resulted in the discovery of various illegal narcotics. The drugs discovered were: several pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, liquid THC, MDMA (Ecstacy), and several packets of mushrooms containing Psilocybin.
The driver was subsequently booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on the appropriate charges.
