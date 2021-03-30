Carpenter, Cardinals silence Lumberton

BRIDGE CITY – Behind a strong pitching performance by senior Sam Carpenter, the Bridge City Cardinals picked up a much-needed first win in District 22-4A play as they downed the Lumberton Raiders 4-0 at Chuck Young Field Tuesday night.

Carpenter tossed a complete game two-hitter for the Cardinals (9-9-1, 1-3) and struck out seven as Lumberton (12-5-1, 2-3) struggled at the plate all night.

Kade Benoit drove in two runs for the Cardinals while JT Fielder and Slade Foreman each drove in a run.

Brice Swanton led the six-hit Cardinal attack with two hits.

The Cardinals will visit West Orange-Stark Thursday. WO_S (2-12, 0-4) fell to Silsbee (12-5-1, 3-1) 14-1 Tuesday.