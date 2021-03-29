March 30, 2021

Survivors from winter storms can still apply for assistance

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:04 am Monday, March 29, 2021

Winter Storm Uri

FEMA will conduct virtual home inspections for applicants who reported damage from February’s winter storms. Inspectors will call applicants to initiate the inspection, which in many cases can be offered via video streaming using FaceTime or Zoom. FEMA inspectors are trained to assist applicants with downloading and/or signing up for Zoom if necessary.

