Alpers BCE Employee of the Month

Amberlyn Alpers is the Bridge City Elementary Employee of the Month.

Mrs. Alpers is an Encore paraprofessional responsible for teaching Little Red Writing to all of our elementary students.

This is her 2nd year at BCE, but before becoming a full time employee, she also subbed for the district. She grew up in Alabama, and moved to Southeast Texas with her husband, who is a Beaumont Police Officer.

They have one daughter in 2nd grade at BCE. She says as someone new to the area, she wanted to be involved in her daughter’s school and get to know people in the community, so that is why she chose to apply for her position.

She was also previously employed at a private pre school which made working with children a perfect fit for her experience level.

Mrs. Alpers says the best part of her job is getting to see all the sweet faces, and she also loves working in such a fun environment with the best teachers and staff. Mrs. Alpers has been a wonderful addition to our team with her kind demeanor and positive attitude, and she is already a fan favorite among the students. We are thankful she chose Bridge City ISD, and she is very deserving of this honor!. Congratulations Mrs. Alpers.