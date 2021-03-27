March 27, 2021

Welcome Saber Power Services

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:21 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting during the grand opening of Saber Power Services on Thursday at 9672 Interstate 10 West in Orange. Saber Power is an engineering-led and construction-focused professional services company specializing in complex medium and high voltage electrical infrastructure. It offers full-spectrum turnkey EPC, specialty engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning, repair and maintenance and 24/7 emergency response. It supplies electric utility, petrochemical, industrial / commercial, oil and gas, renewable, and municipal industries. The newest office is strategically located in the Golden Triangle area to assist with hurricane and emergency response along the Gulf Coast.

