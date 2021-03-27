Welcome Saber Power Services
Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting during the grand opening of Saber Power Services on Thursday at 9672 Interstate 10 West in Orange. Saber Power is an engineering-led and construction-focused professional services company specializing in complex medium and high voltage electrical infrastructure. It offers full-spectrum turnkey EPC, specialty engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning, repair and maintenance and 24/7 emergency response. It supplies electric utility, petrochemical, industrial / commercial, oil and gas, renewable, and municipal industries. The newest office is strategically located in the Golden Triangle area to assist with hurricane and emergency response along the Gulf Coast.
Two from Orange arrested for Child Trafficking
