Orange County marriage licenses issued 3.22-3.26.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of March 22 – March 26:
Cheyenne D. Woods and Heather A. Mace
Terry J. Booker, Jr. and Mikayla J. Brown
Nicholas T. Dockens and Morgan B. Droddy
Stevyn A.B Dahlenburg and Heather R. Freeland
Cole M. Chesson and Bailey L. Shay
Eric J. Kimball and Sherri R. Potter
John B. McFarland and Erica L. LeBlanc
Cody D. Thibodeaux and Tiffany M. Miller
David Chan and Soviphear Ka
Douglas M. Rivera and Ciara A. Roberts
Toby G. White and Kayla D. Crosby
Vi T. L. Hoang and Nho T. Tran
