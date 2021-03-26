Bobcats motor past Mustangs

WEST ORANGE – The Orangefield Bobcats strolled past the West Orange-Stark Mustangs 14-2 in District 22-4A action at Anderson Field Friday night.

The Bobcats (10-5-2, 3-1) had no trouble on offense against the Mustangs (2-11, 0-3).

In the first inning, the Bobcats got their offense started when Tyler Shearin doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

Orangefieldnotched four runs in the seventh inning. The offensive onslaught came from an error on a ball put in play by Logan Gipson and Ryan Trahan and a single by Shearin.

Gipson was the winning pitcher for the Bobcats. The righty lasted three innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out three and walking zero. Coop Longron and Jason Bodin entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Longron recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for Orangefield.

The Bobcats racked up 11 hits. Kameryn Henderson, Tyler Washington and Shearin all collected multiple hits for the Bobcats.Henderson went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Orangefield in the hitting department.

The Bobcats will host LC-M Tuesday while the Mustangs visit Silsbee.