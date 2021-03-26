Abbott Announces Ten Million COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In Texas

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that ten million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Texans across the state, with over 30% of eligible Texans having received a vaccine. This significant milestone is a result of dedicated work by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas National Guard, and the healthcare workers and volunteers across the state who have helped administer these vaccines.

“Hitting ten million vaccines today is a major accomplishment in our state’s continued fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “I want to thank all the healthcare workers and volunteers that made this milestone possible. However, the fight is not over. Vaccines are the most effective tool to combat COVID-19 in our communities, and we will continue to expand vaccine access for those who choose to get vaccinated. As more vaccines become available and eligibility opens to all Texans, I urge Texans who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine to sign up to help us keep our communities safe. Here in Texas, COVID-19 vaccines will always be strongly encouraged and always voluntary.”

The State of Texas has steadily expanded vaccine access since doses first became available late last year. Texas was the first state to administer one million vaccines and continues to vaccinate thousands of Texans every day. The state of Texas has multiple programs dedicated to COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The State has also worked to prioritize access to vaccines for seniors. The Governor announced the Save our Seniors Initiative on February 25th to vaccinate homebound seniors and launched a related outreach partnership yesterday with certain health plans, retirement systems, and AARP. The Governor also requested an extension of Community Vaccination sites in Dallas and Houston this week to support vaccination efforts in underserved areas.

Earlier this week, DSHS announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be open to all Texans beginning March 29th. Additionally, DSHS has directed vaccine providers to prioritize people 80 years old or older when scheduling appointments and accommodate anyone in that age group who presents for vaccination, whether or not they have an appointment, by immediately moving them to the front of the line.

Visit https://www.dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine/ or call 2-1-1 for more information on where to find vaccine providers in your area.