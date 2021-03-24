Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 3.1-3.7.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from March 1 – March 7, 2021:
Monday, March 1
- Burglary at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange
Tuesday, March 2
- Disturbance at the 1700 block of Galway Drive in Vidor
- Theft at the 15000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange.
- Theft at the 100 block of Nagel Street in Pine Forest
- Disturbance at the 300 block of Greathouse Road in Vidor.
Wednesday, March 3
- Theft at the 2200 block of Valda Drive in Orange
- Narcotics incident in the Vidor area.
Thursday, March 4
- Theft at the 600 block of Suncrest Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 2400 block of Walles Lane in Orange
- Fraud at the 300 block of Craft Lane in Orange
- Burglary at the 3300 block of North Tram in Vidor
- Assault at the 200 block of Tyler Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 9300 block of Bill Lane in Orange
- Assault at the 200 block of Carla in Vidor
Friday, March 5
- Suspicious person at the 800 block of Four Oaks Ranch Road in Vidor
- Weapons offense at an unspecified location on State Hwy, 62 north in Orange
- Assault at the 8800 block of Mahogany Street in Orange
Saturday, March 6
- Criminal mischief at the 1400 block of East Freeway Blvd. in Rose City
- Disturbance at the 3600 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange
Sunday, March 7
- Theft at the 3000 block of Carpenter Road in Orange
- Disturbance on Bean Road in Orange
- Burglary at the 4000 block of North Main Street in Vidor
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
