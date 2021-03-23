Orange Police Beat 3.22.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 22, 2021:
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of south service road at Valero
- Two reports of forgery at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Controlled substance at the 4300 block of Memorial
- Assault at the 2200 block of Rio Grande Place
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
