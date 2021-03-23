LCM Board gives students/staff the option of wearing masks

In its regular March meeting tonight, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees voted 6 to 1 to allow staff and students the choice to wear or not wear masks at school for the remainder of the 2020.2021 school year. The District would revert to everyone wearing masks, if the COVID-19 infection rate reached 5% of the District population; a total of 184 of 3688, the combined total of staff and students.

This also applies to UIL competitions unless the school where students are competing require masks. LCM teams will comply with the host school’s requirement.

This is effective immediately.