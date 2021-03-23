Free monthly telephonic legal advice for SETX veterans

The Jefferson County Bar Association is sponsoring free monthly telephonic legal advice appointments to veterans the last Wednesday of every month through August 2021.

Volunteer attorneys will answer legal questions for veterans from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers will call pre-registered participants to provide up to 15 minutes of free legal advice for a legal issue. Registration closes at 1 p.m. the Tuesday before each event.

Any Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Liberty or Chambers County veteran or spouse of a deceased veteran is eligible to receive individualized legal advice from a volunteer attorney FREE of charge in a variety of civil law areas including family law, wills and probate, consumer issues, landlord/tenant law, and more. Those who need continued legal representation and who qualify for legal aid may be assigned a pro bono attorney to handle their case. FINANCIAL GUIDELINES DO APPLY FOR CONTINUED LEGAL REPRESENTATION.

This event is a public service of the Jefferson County Bar Association which is part of a coalition of bar associations that provide pro bono legal services to U.S. veterans in 17 counties in Texas. The Texas Access to Justice Foundation provides support to this program.

For more information or to register for an appointment, contact the Jefferson County Bar Association at 409-839-2332.