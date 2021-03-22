Several Orange County hoopsters make Academic All-State; Congrats to all!

Several Orange County hoopsters recently landed on the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Basketball Teams.

On the boys’ side West Orange-Stark’s Quintin Procter and Orangefield’s Daniel Durbin each made Second Team All-State while Orangefield’s Aaron Miller and Bryce Bergeron made Honorable Mention.

On the girls’ side, Orangefield’s Bailee South made Honorable Mention.

In order to receive this prestigious award student athletes must be a senior, must be of high character, have an overall grade-point average of 92 or above as well as high performance on the court.

Congrats to all!