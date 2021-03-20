And Now You Know: New businesses open in Orange in 1909

One hundred and twelve years ago, new business was reported as major news in Orange, as it sometime is today.

On the first page of the Orange Daily Leader of March 11, 1909, there was a report of an exciting new business locating in downtown Orange.

A.V. Holland, the nephew of Judge J. A. Holland announced that there would be a steam bakery installed in the new brick Holland Building under construction on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth Streets.

Holland stated that the bakery would be under the ownership of S.E. Hamlin and himself and that they hoped the operation would commence about the first week in April.

The machinery was due to be ordered from a well-known manufacturer of steam bakery equipment within the next few days.

The capacity of the new bakery would be about 4,000 loaves of bread per day.

Holland also stated that the new firm would probably handle a line of groceries in concert with the bakery.

An expert steam baker would be secured from New Orleans to be in charge of the bakery.

The Orange Fruit and Commission Company proudly announced that they had purchased a new delivery wagon and a new team of horses to pull it. The new wagon was very neat and large enough for the business of the firm.

A.J. Prater’s Millinery Company located at 105 Fifth Street announced that on Monday, March 15 they would be putting on display their new line of Queen Pattern Hats, consisting of copies of the most exclusive French creations as well as adaptions from expert designers.

“We extend you a most cordial invitation,” said Prater.

J.A. Snoody announced his new store was open with a complete line of feed and groceries. The new store was opposite the S.P Freight Depot on Front Street. Both phones in the store were 79.

M.V. Anderson’s firm, “The Buggy People”, advertised that “Some like wagons, Some like buggies, Some like automobiles; We don’t care, we can sell any of them with the Weber Wagon, Moon Buggies, and Maxwell Automobiles. We Have a Trio Hard to Beat.”

It was announced that the shipyard of M.J. Capral was now in operation. “Vessels can be hauled out and repaired at reasonable prices. Modern boats and speed launches are our specialty.” The shipyard was located below the Orange Lumber Mill Company.

Joe Harrell’s Confectionary Store announced that it had opened in the Holland Hotel Building. Patronage was solicited for those who enjoyed a cup of hot coffee or hot chocolate, sandwiches, oysters and etc. Buffet lunches were served at all hours.

The P.B. Curry Grocery Company advertised the sale of “Genuine Codfish, Fat Mackerel, Smoked Herring, Salmon Steak, Dry Shrimp, Lobsters, Pickled Oysters, Billet Sardines and Genuine French Sardines packed in pure olive oil; “the best fish packed.” They also sold dill pickles and brick cheese.

Horse clipping was advertised as a specialty at the veterinary hospital located at the corner of Fourth and Main Streets.

G. Johnson, proprietor of his new Green Avenue store said he did not take in quite $130 a day, but his store got their share of the grocery trade because their goods were superior, and they sold for less.

Telephone service was relatively new to Orange and the Orange Telephone Company said for local and long distance service to try their company. “It is the best with the cheapest rates,” said M.M. Shingle, manager of the company.

The variety of businesses and items for sale was mind-boggling, there was even a veterinary hospital in downtown Orange.

With the prosperity of the lumbermills and shipyards growing almost daily, Orange had a thriving business climate. It seemed there was nothing a citizen needed that could not be found in downtown Orange.

“And now you know.”