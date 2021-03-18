March 18, 2021

Tent Meeting No. 4: Not On My Watch

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:03 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

Kingdom Assignment Ministries is hosting Tent of Meeting No. 4 Not on my Watch from 3 p.m. – until on Saturday, March 27 at West Park (Park and Walking Trail). Watch therefor, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man. – Luke 31:36

