Orange Police Beat 3.17.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 17, 2021:
- Public intoxication at the 1400 block of 10th Street
- Controlled substance at the 2400 block of 19th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2100 block of MacArthur
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3200 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Orange Police Beat 3.16.21
From staff reports The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 16, 2021: Evading detention... read more