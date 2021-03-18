March 18, 2021

Orange Police Beat

Orange Police Beat 3.17.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:09 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 17, 2021:

  • Public intoxication at the 1400 block of 10th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 2400 block of 19th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2100 block of MacArthur
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3200 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

