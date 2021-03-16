March 16, 2021

Photo courtesy LC-M Golf (L-R) Benton, Weizenegger, Williams, Wozniak, and Dileo  

Lady Bears snag 2nd in BC Invitational

By Van Wade

Published 10:36 am Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The LC-M Lady Bears golf team hit the links in the Bridge City Girls Varsity Invitational held at Sunset Grove Country Club.

Fresh off her State Preview win, Montana Dileo fired a solid 75 to take 1st place medalist and help lead the Lady Bears to a 2nd place team finish.

The Lady Bears shot a team score of 389 with Dileo’s 75, Neely Wozniak – 83, Jaycie Benton – 106, Trinity Williams – 125, and Alysa Weizenegger – 132.

Hardin-Jefferson won the tournament with a score of 372 and Bridge City was 3rd with a 431.

The girl’s next tournament will be the two-day 22-4A District tournament on March 30th & April 1st at Henry Homberg Golf Course in Beaumont.

