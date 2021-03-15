The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office has some upcoming program in April:

April 17: Cooking Class for Adults with Rocky: Have fun while cooking healthy recipes. You will be preparing a 3-course meal, have mystery box ingredients, and door prizes. Your instructor will be Rocky Bridges and will be held at 10 a.m. The cost of this class is $25 per person due by April 9. This will also be held at the AgriLife Extension office on FM 1442 in Orange. Call 409-882-7010 to sign-up for the class. Class size is limited.