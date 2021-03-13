Most entities seeing higher sales tax revenue

By Dawn Burleigh

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $762.5 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 0.5 percent less than in March 2020 state wide while locally, most entities are seeing an increase. These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.

The actual payment amount sent to the City of Orange, net payment this period, was over 22-percent higher than the same month last year with $487,641.45 this payment to $397,837.54 in 2020. For year to date (YTD) payments, the city received almost 25-percent more when comparing $1,682,425.69 so far this year to $1,349,129.84 thus far YTD in 2020.

City of Pine Forest saw the largest percentage for this period as well as for YTD. The entity received over 33 percent more in March this year with $13,841.21 and over 82 percent more for YTD with $63,077.46. Last year for YTD, Pine Forest had received $34,578.99

Rose City took a hit this period when it received almost 28 percent less this period with $10,763.33 when compared to $14,922.17 last March. For YTD, the entity received almost 20 percent less when comparing $14,922.17 YTD 2021 to $51,507.87 YTD in 2020.

Orange County received 8 percent more in March 2021 with $455,918.38 compared to $422,111.56 in March 2020. For YTD, the county is ahead by more than 15 -percent in YTD payments of sales tax revenue.

The percentage change is the total amount of payments sent during the current calendar year to date compared with the amount of payments sent during the same period for the previous calendar year to date.