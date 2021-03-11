March 11, 2021

Orange Police Beat 3.10.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:33 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 10, 2021:

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 500 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Assault at the 600 block of Hickory Trails
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Damaged property at the 2400 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

