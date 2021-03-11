Orange Police Beat 3.10.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 10, 2021:
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 500 block of Lutcher Drive
- Assault at the 600 block of Hickory Trails
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Damaged property at the 2400 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
