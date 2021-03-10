COVID Vaccine Awareness

NAACP Orange, Texas Branch, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Orange (TX) Alumnae Chapter, and National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Epsilon Lambda Chapter – Orange, Texas is hosting an event to help raise awareness concerning the COVID-19 vaccine with a question-and-answer event with Dr. Amanda Gilbert and Dr. Louis Gilbert on Facebook and YouTube Live at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 21.

