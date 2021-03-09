Anthony Joseph Walker, 50, of Orange passed away on Friday March 5, 2021 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Anthony was born on September 16, 1970 in Galveston, Texas to parents Barbara Nell Fabacher and Edgar John Walker. He had lived in the Orange area since 2002, prior in the Nederland area. Anthony was a petroleum operator with Intertek USA for many years. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Bridge City Fire Department and he enjoyed going on motorcycle rides with San Jacinto High Roller of Southeast Texas. Anthony loving spending time with family, watching Lamar baseball games, wrestling and having crawfish boils. He was a loving person who will be dearly missed.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Hilary Walker of Orange, his father, E. J. Walker of Lumberton, his mother, Barbara Kilchrist and her husband, Aubrey of Orange, his daughters, Eleni Walker and her husband, Trey McCarver of Lumberton, Ashley Walker of Orange, Sueleeka Holley of Orange, his sons, Corey Smith of Illinois, Dakota Hurst of Orange and his brother, James Walker of Vidor. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kaydence, Peyton, Sally, Braxton and Tyler.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves. Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear facemask or coverings and practice social distancing.