March 9, 2021

  • 70°
Mark Pachuca/Orange Leader Bridge City's Gabe Castillo moves in for a shot against Silsbee this season. Castillo is the MVP of the All-Leader Basketball Team.

All-Leader 2021 Boys Basketball Team; Cards’ Castillo nets MVP

By Van Wade

Published 9:40 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Here is the 2021 All-Orange Leader Boys Basketball Team:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Gabe Castillo, Bridge City

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Pete Ragusa, Orangefield

COACH OF THE YEAR: Randall Robertson, Bridge City

FIRST TEAM

Grant Boudreaux, Bridge City

Michael Wardlow, WO-S

Austin Richardson, Bridge City

Ben Elliott, LC-M

Bryce Bergeron, Orangefield

SECOND TEAM

Payton Wrinkle, Orangefield

Jesse Doucette, LC-M

Quintin Proctor, WO-S

Bryan Keller, WO-S

Da’Marion Morris, LC-M

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar